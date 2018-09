HONOLULU (KHON2) - All Hawaii Department of Education schools and offices will be open Thursday with the exception of Kilohana Elementary on Molokai.

University of Hawaii

University of Hawaii Maui College and the UH Maui College education centers on Lanai, Molokai, Lahaina and Hana will reopen Thursday.

Kamehameha Schools

Kamehameha Schools will reopen all campuses, preschools, community program sites and offices on Thursday.