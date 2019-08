HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ponds of water inside Halemaumau Crater are growing.

Officials say the largest pond is now about 50 feet wide.

It’s depth as increased about three feet in just the last few days.

This is the first time in recorded history that water has been found in the crater up until last year’s eruption it was filled with lava.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has set up a live webcam to now track its progress. To see it, click here.