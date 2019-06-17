Local News

Haena State Park reopens Monday, new improvements made

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Haena State Park and the Napali Coast State Wilderness Park will reopen on Monday, June 17.

Governor David Ige and the First Lady hiked a short section of the trail last week at a community blessing. 

Some changes include an online reservation system, which will cap the number of visitors to the park. 

There will also be an entry fee for non-Hawaii residents. 

The parking lot will have 100 spaces and no parking will be allowed along Kuhio Highway, or people will be faced with a $200 fine. 

