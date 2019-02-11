H-1 East off-ramp closure

The H-1 East off-ramp near the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the Honolulu Airport will be closed tomorrow, Feb. 12, beginning at 5 p.m. through 5 a.m. the following morning.

Drivers traveling town-bound on the H-1 attempting to access Pearl Harbor and Nimitz Highway will be rerouted a short distance further along the H-1 to the airport exit, where they can then use Paiea Street to return to Nimitz Highway. All motorists attempting to access Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam must use Nimitz Highway westbound to enter the Nimitz, O’Malley or Kuntz Gates.

The ramp closure and detour are necessary to complete critical guideway construction activities above that ramp inside the Pearl Harbor Interchange.

Drivers are advised to plan for increased travel times during this operation and to be mindful of changing roadway conditions. For the safety of the traveling public, speed limits will be reduced in project construction areas.