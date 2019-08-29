Guinea pigs found on Kawananakoa Middle school campus

HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s a scene right out of Pokemon at Kawananakoa Middle School. Kids searching the tall grass, but instead of searching for pokemon, they’re searching for guinea pigs.

“We kinda just roamed around in the tall grass and we just got one today – two today. We heard them squealing,” said middle school student, Kaitlyn Inouye.

Inouye said she knows of 14 guinea pigs caught so far, but there may be more on the loose.

She said the search for them began two days ago, when a box with a mattress on top showed up at the edge of school grounds near Kawananakoa Neighborhood Park.

“My friend, she lifted up the mattress and there was like a family and they all ran into the field,” said Inouye.

So far, Inouye’s found and adopted four guinea pigs, which she and her family look after at home.

She said no one has come around the school searching for the creatures, leading them to believe the animals were dumped there.

“You know abandoning the animals put it at great risk you know being injured or worse, and we’re grateful that the community members who care enough to rescue these animals and take care of them, and we’re grateful to these students for that.”

Daniel Roselle, Hawaiian Humane Society

The Hawaiian Humane Society is now looking into the case. In these instances they try to track down the animal’s owner.

“We do our best to reunite animals with their owners and this report obviously gives us a better chance of reuniting them. It’s also required by law,” said Roselle.

He said families can keep the animals until the owner’s found, but with any new pet, he recommends getting them to the vet as soon as possible.

“You want to establish that relationship with the vet and make sure that the animal is checked out and it’s healthy and not carrying any diseases,” said Roselle.

The Hawaiian Humane Society said you should file a report with them whenever you find a lost or stray animal.