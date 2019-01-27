Grocery drive for furloughed workers continues after government is temporarily opened

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The government shutdown may be over for now, but affected federal workers are still waiting for their back pay to come in. In the meantime, the Coast Guard Spouse Association has set up a one stop shop for families to pick up items they may need.

Families and federal employees came to the make-shift store Saturday afternoon, shopping bags in hand.

"We're lucky here, especially that we have this community that we lift each other up, but still not knowing if you're going to be paying for gasoline or get, you know, my toddler milk. Whatever the situation, it's been a struggle," said Liz Householder, a Coast Guard spouse.

There were large stacks of canned goods to choose from, fresh vegetables, toiletries, and even diapers. These items were on display for all for furloughed workers and their families who have missed one or two paychecks since the shutdown began.

"When we didn't get paid, it was... everyone scrambled and there were a lot of hard decisions that had to be made, of what bills you pay and all that. But we wanted to make sure that one of those decisions was taken out, and that if you needed milk or diapers or formula - if you needed food for your family, that you wouldn't have to worry about that at least," said Rachel Blaisdell, a Coast Guard spouse.

They say the temporary end to the government shutdown doesn't mean an end to the grocery drive.

"We're feeling like staying open, people can concentrate on paying bills and paying late fees or whatever and not have to worry about the groceries, as much as the grocery bill," said Blaisdell.

She says they'll try to keep providing to furloughed workers' families until its not needed, especially since another shutdown could happen in three weeks.

"We're cautiously hopeful. We don't want to just assume everything is going to work out for the best. Things can change at any minute," said Householder.

They say the drive is open every day. They've made a make-shift shop at the back of the Coast Guard Exchange. They say it's open to any federal worker, they only need to show their Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ID. If unable to get in, they say you can also contact them and they will be able to send someone outside the gate to give items.

The hours for the drive are:

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 12: p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

However, they say they sometimes close to restock.