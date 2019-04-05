GPS tracking devices help but you lose some privacy

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A woman told police she was held against her will Wednesday night, saying she was driving along Kalanianaole Highway in East Oahu when she hit what appeared to be a rock, got out, then was kidnapped. She returned home early Thursday morning.

Family and friends searched for hours, but this brings into question how to ensure your own loved ones are safe. Knowing where they are is one way. We talk to a tech expert to find out more about GPS tracking devices to help keep an eye out.

The President of SuperGeeks tells us GPS trackers can reveal where you were last, down to the foot. However, with this kind of technology, you may have to give up a little privacy.

Tim Caminos, President of SuperGeeks, tells us there are dozens of apps that track family members.

"You can see their pathway. Where they are heading. You can set where they are going to be at a certain time and the app will even ping you back with a text email or alert to let you know that your family has reached their location safely," said Caminos.

With GPS technology, even if the phone was turned off. it will still show where the person was last before the phone went offline.

If the app is accessing your GPS, then most likely the app knows where you are. For example, Caminos says apps like Google Maps and Snapchat could give away your location.

"You have to be able to log into the Gmail account, but if you did for example if you could, you could see that person's whereabouts, how long they were there," he said. "Snapchat, your friends can find you and your location if you Snapchat and they're your friend."

There are also different ways to make an emergency call on your smartphone. Depending on what iPhone you have, you need to press and hold the side button and one of the volume buttons until the Emergency SOS slider appears. Or rapidly press the side button 5 times. Android smartphones also have similar capabilities, but users need to check their settings.

Caminos wants to remind people to be careful with the kind of data you share, and with who.

"Some people share photos of where they hang out at, so all these types of things you should be cognizant of when your sharing on any kind of social platform," said Caminos.

While these apps may be effective, remember in an emergency call 911 for help.