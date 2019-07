HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bill aimed at revitalizing Aloha Stadium has been signed into law by Governor Ige.

The bill, establishes the Stadium Development District and puts the state’s Aloha Stadium lands under the jurisdiction of the Stadium Authority.

It also authorizes the Hawaii Community Development Authority to facilitate the development of that land.

In addition, it sets aside $150 million in general obligation bonds to build a new stadium.