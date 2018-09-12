Governor explains why an emergency declaration is important

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Even though Tropical Storm Olivia continues to weaken, the damage it could still cause across the state is a very real threat.

Especially, as Gov. David Ige notes, on Maui.

"One of the reasons I did sign the emergency declaration for the state ahead of landfall is allow us to preposition equipment and personnel. As you know, with the last Hurricane Lane, there was significant rain and landslides along on the east side, Hana, of Maui and so our concern at this point in time is that there's lots of saturation in the area, a lot of the area is unstable and prone to additional landslides, so we wanted to preposition road-clearing equipment in Hana with personnel so that should there be a landslide along the Hana Highway, that we would be able to address it from either the Hana side or Kahului side to enable us to restore and repair the road as quickly as possible," he said.

"We have been doing a better job of prepositioning commodities and food and emergency equipment like generators. I know we were trying to secure a storage facility in Lahaina to help us with that. I know a lot of that work was in process. Hopefully, we were able to complete that before the storm started," Ige continued.

High surf and storm surge are expected, especially along Honoapiilani Highway.

"We've had plans and looking at plans for what we would need to be able do if Honoapiilani Highway became impassable, and so we are ready to respond should that happen," he said. "Obviously, part of that ends up being how strong the winds are and whether we would be able to fly helicopters or other kinds of equipment that would allow us to evacuate the community if we needed to."

Ige says federal assistance is vital.

"We do have emergency responders from FEMA in every county, and the first crew they usually send up is swift water search-and-rescue experts so that they are positioned in each county should flooding occur and should there be an isolated community, they are very adept and trained in helping find and rescue people," Ige noted.

Another briefing will take place at 5 p.m.