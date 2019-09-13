VIDEO: Officials from both sides of TMT fight speak about the threats being made on social media

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige, Attorney General Clare Connors, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director William Aila Jr. and Department of Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda all spoke in a press conference on Mauna Kea September, 13.

“Today’s press conference is not about whether or not TMT should be built or how this situation will be solved,” according to Gov. Ige. “Today’s press conference is about how we speak to one another and how we treat one another while we work towards this path of resolution.”

Hawaii officials have become concerned about some of the language that has been on social media related to the protest on Mauna Kea.

Law enforcement officers have received multiple threats regarding the recent removal of the unpermitted structure in Puu Huluhulu.

“I stand by my law enforcement officers, ” said Espinda. “This is a orchestrated controversy that directly led to this egregious social media posting. The law enforcement officers who been on the ground since the beginning and have shown nothing but respect for the people gathered on the site.”

Those associated with Pu’uhonua o Puu Huluhulu agree with the governor that threats and calling for violence are not right. We spoke to Andre Perez after the press conference and he said they do not support and are against calls for aggression and putting out bounties on people. However, he said that they cannot take responsibility for the thousands of comments from the public. He invites people to go to their Facebook page for official communications which calls for kapu aloha and non-violence.