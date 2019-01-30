Local News

Gov. David Ige issues special proclamation for special election

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Gov. David Ige issued a special proclamation for a special election as required by state law.    Last week, the Supreme Court issued a ruling invalidating the District IV election results.

Honolulu City Clerk Glen Takahashi outlined the details of the special election.    Starting Wednesday, February 27, mail-out ballots will be sent to military and overseas voters.    The remaining mail-out ballots will be sent on March 21.    

Early walk-in voting will also be available from April 1 - 13, excluding Sunday, at Honolulu Hale.

Anyone participating in the election must register by March 14.   

