Gov. David Ige issues special proclamation for special election

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Gov. David Ige issued a special proclamation for a special election as required by state law. Last week, the Supreme Court issued a ruling invalidating the District IV election results.

Honolulu City Clerk Glen Takahashi outlined the details of the special election. Starting Wednesday, February 27, mail-out ballots will be sent to military and overseas voters. The remaining mail-out ballots will be sent on March 21.

Early walk-in voting will also be available from April 1 - 13, excluding Sunday, at Honolulu Hale.

Anyone participating in the election must register by March 14.