Gov. David Ige held a press conference in Hilo, but does not plan to go to Mauna Kea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige is lashing out at the leaders of the protesters at Mauna Kea, saying they are not keeping their end of the bargain.

In a news conference held in Hilo on Friday, July 19, the governor says he’s concerned about the people’s safety. There are people crossing the highway in the dark and in bad weather. And he says there have been reports of drug and alcohol use.

“The emergency proclamation remains in effect because of this unsafe situation this is a complicated set of issues and the emotions are fueled by a desire for many things. Some of these issues we can work towards, some we cannot but I remain committed to finding those places of common ground,” said Gov. Ige.

Those opposing the construction of TMT have responded.

“Therefore, Gov. Ige, an attack on the Hawaiian is an attack on the world. Let’s save the world, everybody. Let’s save the world. And the world, we need you to come and protect the Hawaiians because aloha will save the world. This is the aloha nation.”