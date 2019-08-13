Gordon Ramsay goes to Maui in latest episode of Uncharted

In the fourth and latest episode of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, the celebrity chef travels to the Hana Coast. The episode aired on National Geographic this weekend, and is also available online. In it, Ramsay goes spear fishing, forages for sea urchins, picks taro, and learns from local chefs and residents how Hawaii’s history of migration has shaped its diverse local cuisine.

“The trade winds, it festers this incredible melting pot of different origins, different cultures,” Ramsay says in the episode.

Uncharted focuses on indigenous people and the ingredients they use in their foods. Previous episodes took Ramsay to Peru, New Zealand and Morocco.