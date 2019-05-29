‘Good turn’ event fills cemetery with flowers and flags

More than 1,500 scouts and volunteers united on Sunday to make sure fallen service members were honored on Memorial Day.

The Boy Scouts of America hosted the annual “Good Turn” event at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

Scouts placed an American flag, and a flower lei at each of the graves at the cemetery.



It’s an annual tradition to honor our fallen heroes.

“Just to show my patriotism and respect to the people who were trying to keep my freedom,” explained Boy Scout Welkim Williams.

“This is extremely important to me and all of us here because we’re helping support our community and all of their efforts and our nation’s military,” said Boy Scout Jonathan Tycer.