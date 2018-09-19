Golden Knights excite hundreds of students with campus free fall

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hundreds of high school students got a thrill Tuesday when parachuters jumped onto campus from 13,500 feet in the air.

The Golden Knights, the U.S. Army's official aerial parachute demonstration team, got the chance to show off their skills at Mililani High School.

Seven parachuters fell in formation, and smoke canisters attached to their feet created colorful designs in the air.

Following the jump, members also spoke to students about the benefits of joining the military.

"We are hopefully a reflection of what the entire U.S. Army's all about, and these guys will get to experience a little bit of that and hopefully we can share that experience with these guys," said Staff Sgt. Jake Kerkow. "We have guys from all over the Army, hopefully a whole wealth of knowledge and experience that these guys will be able to pick a branch and see what we're all about."

The team is also visiting Waipahu, Castle, McKinley, and Farrington high schools.

