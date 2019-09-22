Going vegan or vegetarian may not be as hard as you think

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lots of folks were vegging out today near Honolulu Hale.

The annual Veg-Fest Oahu took place on the Frank Fasi Civic Grounds. More than 50 booths were set up offering information on the benefits of eating a plant-based diet.

There was also entertainment and of course, food. Those we spoke with say going vegetarian or vegan may not be as hard as you think.

“People are more open to vegan foods. Cause a lot of people they don’t think vegan food tastes good but then they come here and they go to these booths and they see what kind of possibilities for eating they have,” said Dr. Grace O’Neil of the Vegetarian Society of Hawaii.

Experts say well-planned vegetarian diets can provide people with all the nutrients needed, minus the saturated fat and cholesterol.