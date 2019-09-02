Going Green recycling event Sept. 7 at Maunalua Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Need to get rid of some things? Recycle.
There’s a recycling event on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Maunalua Bay in Hawaii Kai at 6505 Kalanianaole Highway from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.
This event is returning to Maunalua Bay for the first time in years. It helps divert waste from landfills, important on an island with limited space.
They will also be collecting food and clothing will also help people in need, including women and children.
The recently chartered Hawaii Cyber Lions have stepped in to partner with Honolulu Police Department’s Project Clean and the Hawaii Kai, Koko Head, Honolulu and Diamond Head Lions Clubs.
There’s also a Going Green on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Kaimuki High School located at 2705 Kaimuki Avenue from 9 a.m. To noon.
GOING GREEN will provide free recycling of e-waste like computers, monitors, printers, scanners, and a limit of 1 TV per car.
You can recycle only lead acid batteries (car batteries), HI-5 plastic and aluminum beverage containers, used eye glasses and hearing aids, usable clothing, prom dresses, women’s business apparel and accessories, household items, blankets and towels for pet clinics, and canned goods for the Hawaii Food Bank.
The public can drive through the events’ parking lots and be greeted by cheerful and helpful volunteers who will unload vehicles of donations of recyclable materials, knowing that nothing goes into the landfills.
Recyclable Items Accepted:
- Computers, monitors, printers, scanners
- One TV per car
- Only plastic & aluminum HI-5 beverage containers
- Batteries – only auto and boat lead acid batteries
- Usable clothing, household items for Big Brothers and Big Sisters
- Used eye glasses and hearing aids for Hawaii Lions District 50
- Prom dresses, accessories for Bella Project
- Women’s business suits, accessories for YWCA Dress for Success
- Canned goods for Hawaii Food Bank
- Pet food, towels, blankets for Poi Dogs and Popoki/Oahu SPCA
- Free towing of unwanted cars, call (808) 291-6151 (please call ahead of time)
The following are not accepted.
- Tires
- Paint
- METAL
- Motor oil/ Cooking Oil
- Cardboard
- Paper
- Plastics
- Wood
- Bulky items
-Hazardous fluids
- Toners, ink cartridges
- Lithium, Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Hydride Batteries
The Going Green Community Recycling Clean-Up Program started in 2012 which evolved after eight successful years starting out as Aloha Aina Earth Day in 2004.
If your organization is interested in hosting a Going Green event, contact Rene Mansho at (808) 291-6151. A parking lot and 15 volunteers are required.
The following businesses support Going Green:
- T & N Computer Recycling Services
- Interstate Batteries
- Big Brothers and Big Sisters
- Menehune Water Company
- Hawaiian Memorial Plan/Borthwick Mortuary
- Penske Truck Leasing
- Hawaii Lions District 50
- Keep the Hawaiian Islands Beautiful
- Poi Dogs and Popoki
- Bella Project / Central Union Church
- Dress for Success YWCA
- Soares Trucking
- Hawaii Food Bank
- Oahu SPCA
- Alea Bridge
Find the updated schedule at: www.opala.org