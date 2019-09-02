Going Green recycling event Sept. 7 at Maunalua Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Need to get rid of some things? Recycle.

There’s a recycling event on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Maunalua Bay in Hawaii Kai at 6505 Kalanianaole Highway from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

This event is returning to Maunalua Bay for the first time in years. It helps divert waste from landfills, important on an island with limited space.

They will also be collecting food and clothing will also help people in need, including women and children.

The recently chartered Hawaii Cyber Lions have stepped in to partner with Honolulu Police Department’s Project Clean and the Hawaii Kai, Koko Head, Honolulu and Diamond Head Lions Clubs.

There’s also a Going Green on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Kaimuki High School located at 2705 Kaimuki Avenue from 9 a.m. To noon.

GOING GREEN will provide free recycling of e-waste like computers, monitors, printers, scanners, and a limit of 1 TV per car.

You can recycle only lead acid batteries (car batteries), HI-5 plastic and aluminum beverage containers, used eye glasses and hearing aids, usable clothing, prom dresses, women’s business apparel and accessories, household items, blankets and towels for pet clinics, and canned goods for the Hawaii Food Bank.

The public can drive through the events’ parking lots and be greeted by cheerful and helpful volunteers who will unload vehicles of donations of recyclable materials, knowing that nothing goes into the landfills.

Recyclable Items Accepted:

Computers, monitors, printers, scanners

One TV per car

Only plastic & aluminum HI-5 beverage containers

Batteries – only auto and boat lead acid batteries

Usable clothing, household items for Big Brothers and Big Sisters

Used eye glasses and hearing aids for Hawaii Lions District 50

Prom dresses, accessories for Bella Project

Women’s business suits, accessories for YWCA Dress for Success

Canned goods for Hawaii Food Bank

Pet food, towels, blankets for Poi Dogs and Popoki/Oahu SPCA

Free towing of unwanted cars, call (808) 291-6151 (please call ahead of time)

The following are not accepted.

Tires

Paint

METAL

Motor oil/ Cooking Oil

Cardboard

Paper

Plastics

Wood

Bulky items

-Hazardous fluids

-Hazardous fluids Toners, ink cartridges

Lithium, Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Hydride Batteries

The Going Green Community Recycling Clean-Up Program started in 2012 which evolved after eight successful years starting out as Aloha Aina Earth Day in 2004.

If your organization is interested in hosting a Going Green event, contact Rene Mansho at (808) 291-6151. A parking lot and 15 volunteers are required.

The following businesses support Going Green:

T & N Computer Recycling Services

Interstate Batteries

Big Brothers and Big Sisters

Menehune Water Company

Hawaiian Memorial Plan/Borthwick Mortuary

Penske Truck Leasing

Hawaii Lions District 50

Keep the Hawaiian Islands Beautiful

Poi Dogs and Popoki

Bella Project / Central Union Church

Dress for Success YWCA

Soares Trucking

Hawaii Food Bank

Oahu SPCA

Alea Bridge

Find the updated schedule at: www.opala.org