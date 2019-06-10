Going Green Event on June 15 at Thomas Jefferson Elementary
A GOING GREEN event is happening on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at Wai Nani Way located at the back of Thomas Jefferson Elementary near the cafeteria. Police officers will be volunteering to greet residents and unload recyclable items from their cars.
Lists of recyclable items accepted and not accepted follows.
Recyclable Items Accepted:
- Computers, monitors, printers, scanners
- One TV per car
- ONLY PLASTIC & ALUMINUM HI-5 beverage containers
- BATTERIES - ONLY AUTO & BOAT LEAD ACID BATTERIES
- Usable clothing, household items
- Used eye glasses and hearing aids
- Prom dresses and accessories
- Women's business suits
- Canned goods
- Pet food, towels, blankets
- Free towing of unwanted cars, call 291-6151
Items not accepted:
- Tires
- Paint
- METAL
- Motor oil/ Cooking Oil
- Cardboard
- Paper
- Plastics
- Wood
- Bulky items
- Hazardous fluids
- Toners, ink cartridges
- Lithium, Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Hydride Batteries
For more information on other scheduled GOING GREEN events, click here.