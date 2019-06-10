Going Green Event on June 15 at Thomas Jefferson Elementary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A GOING GREEN event is happening on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at Wai Nani Way located at the back of Thomas Jefferson Elementary near the cafeteria. Police officers will be volunteering to greet residents and unload recyclable items from their cars.

Lists of recyclable items accepted and not accepted follows.

Recyclable Items Accepted:

Computers, monitors, printers, scanners One TV per car ONLY PLASTIC & ALUMINUM HI-5 beverage containers BATTERIES - ONLY AUTO & BOAT LEAD ACID BATTERIES Usable clothing, household items Used eye glasses and hearing aids Prom dresses and accessories Women's business suits Canned goods Pet food, towels, blankets Free towing of unwanted cars, call 291-6151

Items not accepted:

Tires Paint METAL Motor oil/ Cooking Oil Cardboard Paper Plastics Wood Bulky items Hazardous fluids Toners, ink cartridges Lithium, Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Hydride Batteries

