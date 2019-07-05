Goat Herd Pilot Project at Hilo Park

The Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that on July 16, 2019, a pilot project will begin in an area adjacent to the Hilo Soccer Fields where a heard of goats from 3C Goat Grazing will be clearing a large brush area.

“Since goats are essentially natural weed whackers, putting them to work in our parks is hearty for the goats and good for the environment,” said Roxcie Waltjen, Director of Parks and Recreation. The department already works with groups known as “Friends of the Park” at various facilities throughout the island in an effort to reduce the use of pesticides, and this new project will increase the department’s arsenal of natural park maintenance.

“If this pilot project is successful, we will look to utilize this form of weed control at other park facilities throughout the island,” Waltjen said.

The goats will be in a fenced area during the pilot project and a herder will be with the goats throughout the duration of the project. The department asks the public to not approach the fencing while the goats graze in the area.