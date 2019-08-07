Gnats invade Waikele

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many people who were jogging or walking their dogs down Lumiauau Street in Waikele found themselves swatting the air or picking gnats off themselves.

One man, who had been running for three hours was covered head to toe in them.

“I feel them on my face, dripping down, and I feel like I should be wearing goggles just to be running,” said Waikele resident Joe Hurtado.

However, he says this isn’t the first time he’s seen gnats near his house in Waikele.

“They come in periods so there are periods when it’s okay, other times there’s none, today, there was quite a few.”

Another man says he had an incident with the gnats just this morning.

“I stopped to grab our package from our mailbox and like the whole top of the mailbox was covered in gnats,” said Waikele resident, Kory Abasial.

“I was shaking the whole mailbox and all the gnats were going all over my shirt. When I got back to my car and looked at my car, they were all up in my car and stuff. It was kind of gross,” said Abasial.

Abasial says he bought a bug catcher because he found them inside his house. However, the gnats are attracted to light, so this may not be the best idea I you want them far from you.