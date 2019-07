An increased risk of cuts is prompting a recall of a popular razor.

Gilette is recalling it’s “Venus Simple 3 Disposable Razors.”

The company says the blades are misaligned, which can cause an increased risk of cuts.

The recall includes about 87-thousand packages of razors sold in North America.

The products were sold between January and May of this year. At least one person has been cut while using the now-recalled razor.