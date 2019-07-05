Genki Sushi receives Department of Health approval to reopen Kona restaurant

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Genki Sushi has received approval from the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) to reopen its restaurant in Kailua-Kona after fully complying with the department’s required actions to thoroughly clean the establishment following a temporary closure.

The restaurant at Kona Commons Shopping Center will reopen Friday, July 5 at 4 p.m.

“Our top priority is to serve safe, high-quality food and to provide a clean and welcoming environment for our customers,” said Mary Hansen, vice president and chief administrative officer for Genki Sushi USA. “After an inspection by the Department of Health in late May, we took immediate steps to thoroughly treat, clean and sanitize the entire restaurant to comply with all food safety requirements and ensure that it meets our own equally high standards for all Genki Sushi restaurants in our state.”

The restaurant passed a follow-up health inspection Friday, July 5 after undergoing thorough cleaning of all food preparation, dining and storage areas. Genki disposed of all food items and single-serve utensils such as chopsticks, napkins and takeout containers. In addition, all of the employees at the restaurant have received additional training in cleaning, sanitation and food safety protocol.

Genki is implementing additional measures to further enhance cleanliness and food safety, including increasing regularly scheduled pest control treatment from twice a month to once a week at the Kailua-Kona restaurant.

The company also will bring in a professional cleaning company once a month to all of its restaurants statewide to supplement Genki’s already strict daily cleaning practices.

During the closure, Genki made additional improvements to the restaurant including painting the dining room as well as replacing and upgrading furniture and equipment.

“The recent condition of the Kailua-Kona restaurant did not reflect the high standards of cleanliness and food safety that our customers expect and deserve,” said Hansen, who noted that all of Genki’s restaurants in Hawaii passed their most recent health inspections. “We appreciate the guidance provided by the Department of Health, and we will continue to focus on maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and food safety at all of our restaurants. We also wish to thank our Kona customers for their patience during the month-long closure and welcome them back to our renewed Kona Commons store.”