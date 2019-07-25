Gas Prices Hover At High Levels

Gas prices are hovering at the same high levels they reached in May but are still about a dime lower than at this time last year, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch.

The statewide average price is $3.66 a gallon, which is unchanged from last Thursday, two cents higher than a month ago and 12 cents lower than on this date a year ago, according to GasPrices.AAA.com.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular is $3.53, which is the same as last Thursday and this date a month ago. However, it is ten cents lower than on this date last year.

The Hilo average price is $3.78, which is up one cent from last Thursday, six cents more than on this date last month and eight cents lower than on this date a year ago.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.84, which is the same as last Thursday, one cent higher than on this date last month and 28 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

Lihue’s average price for regular is $3.84, which is one cent lower than last Thursday, two cents higher than on this date last month and 12 cents lower than a year ago.

“Gas prices continue to hover about 40 cents above their lowest levels of 2019 in early February,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager. “To save money, consumers should shop around for the lowest prices and take advantage of discount programs such as the Shell AAA discount, which AAA members can sign up for at AAA.com/Shell.”

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find AAA discounts, book a hotel and access AAA Roadside Assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

Prices as of 8 a.m. July 25: