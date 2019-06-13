Person arrested for cruelty to animals and gambling charges twice in less than one month

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Maui Police Department broke up a cockfight in Puunene, Maui. This was in the area of the Hawaiian Cement quarry off Kaimana Road.

About one hundred people were watching a cockfight in progress. Two males were observed each pitting a gamecock that was fitted with a cockfighting weapon.

The two males were identified as 44 year old Shannon Mollena of Wailuku and 50 year old Marino Oliveros of Kahului. They were both arrested and charged for the offenses of Cruelty to Animals in the Second Degree and Possession of a Gambling Device. Their bail was set at $400 each.

Mollena was arrested for the same offenses in a raid in May. That raid was in the same area of the Hawaiian Cement quarry off Kaimana Road.