A hearing for future policies and rates for rail transit program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A city commission hearing may shed some light on just how much it will cost to ride the rail Tuesday.

The Honolulu Rate Commission asked the public for input last month and again just last week, and now has to make decisions to pass on to the city council.

Besides the cost to ride, commission members also wanted to know if bus and rail fares should be the same?

If there should be a flat-rate or distance-based rates?

If rates at the beginning of the rail should be free?

Those questions may be answered today. The meeting is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

