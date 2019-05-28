FULL INTERVIEW: The heroes who discovered Amanda Eller alive

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Missing Maui hiker, Amanda Eller, was found alive --- and her rescuers were freaking out.

"I've been looking at pictures of that girl 100 times a day. It was no mistake that it was her," search team member Chris Berquist said as he recounted the moment he spotted her. "We were freaking out. We were trying not to trip over ourselves trying to get to her too fast."

Their names are Troy Helmer, Chris Berquist and Javier Cantellops.

Eller's rescuers said they found her via air search. She was looking for food and had no socks or shoes on.

She was injured -- but not seriously.

Eller and the search team was airlifted out of the area, and she was taken to a hospital.

"We found somebody's daughter --- by doing it right -- by not giving up," Berquist said.

The search team says that they next plan to prioritize the search of another missing Maui hiker, 35-year-old Noah Mina. He went missing on Monday, May 20.