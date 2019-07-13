Full closure of the Westbound H-1 Freeway in Makakilo on July 15 and 17

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the closure canceled on Thursday night, July 11, 2019 on the westbound H-1 Freeway in the Makakilo area has been rescheduled to Wednesday night, July 17, 2019.

The H-1 Freeway will be closed in the westbound direction between the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1) on Monday night, July 15, 2019 through Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019 and on Wednesday night, July 17, 2019 through Thursday morning, July 18, 2019 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project.

A full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway is needed to safely repave the bridge directly above the freeway. Westbound motorists will be directed to Makakilo Drive via the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and may continue on Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway onramp to return to the westbound H-1 Freeway. To view a detour map, please click here.

Additional lane closures for the Kapolei Interchange Project the week of July 14 include:

Closure of the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) from the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Tuesday night through Friday morning, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sign installations.

Motorists will be directed to the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 1B) as an alternate route. Please click here, for a map of the detour.

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Laaloa Street and the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1) on Sunday night through Friday morning, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sign installations.

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Farrington Highway overpass on Tuesday, through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for median work.

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Kapolei/Ewa offramp (Exit 3) and the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) on Thursday night through Friday morning, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for sign work.

The Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project is estimated to be completed by late 2019, weather permitting. Full closures will continue to be scheduled on the H-1 Freeway until the new overpass structure is finished. HDOT will notify motorists of major closures happening for the Kapolei Interchange project and updates will be posted to our HDOT website at hidot.hawaii.gov and to our social media websites, Facebook and Twitter.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closures and detour. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the full closure and will not be allowed through the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and to drive with caution on the detour routes. For more information on the Kapolei Interchange project, please view the project website at https://kapolei-interchange.squarespace.com/. All roadwork is weather permitting.