Full closure of Kuhio Highway at Waipa Bridge, July 12-15

Residents and visitors are reminded that there will be no vehicular access to Wainiha and Haena from Friday night through Monday morning as crews work to replace the deck of Waipa Bridge.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds the travelling public of the upcoming full weekend closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) at Waipa Bridge scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, July 12 continuously through 5 a.m. Monday, July 15.

Nightly full closures are also scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. The night work schedule for July is posted here.

There will be no vehicular access to the north shore communities of Wainiha and Haena during the full nightly and weekend closures. Park and Ride sites on either side of the closure, pedestrian access over the bridge, and a shuttle between the Park and Ride and Wainiha General Store and Hanalei Colony Resort is available for residents and authorized Transient Vacation Rental (TVR) guests.

Residents and authorized TVR guests are reminded that the Park and Rides are there to provide access during the full closures and all vehicles remaining at this site when the road reopens for the day should be removed.

Following the full weekend closure, work will continue at Waipa and Waikoko Bridges including paving of the road approaching the bridge and installation of speed humps.

HDOT has placed electronic signs to inform the public of the planned closure and coordinated with first responders on emergency staging during the closure.

The closure was initially scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. but has been pushed back to accommodate the Waipa Foundation graduation on July 12. The closure was scheduled to avoid the weekends of July 4th and the Haena to Hanalei Run.

A time lapse video of the deck replacement of Waikoko Bridge June 14-17 is available here.