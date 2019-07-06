Full Closure of H-1 Freeway Westbound in Makakilo Thursday Night, July 11

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises Oahu motorists that the H-1 Freeway will be closed in the westbound direction between the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1).

It will be closed from 10 p.m. on Thursday night, July 11, 2019, through 5 a.m. on Friday morning, July 12, 2019, for the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project.

For the safety of motorists, the westbound H-1 Freeway lanes will be closed as construction crews will be paving the bridge directly above the roadway.

Motorists traveling on the westbound H-1 Freeway will be directed to Makakilo Drive via the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and may continue on Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway onramp to return to the westbound H-1 Freeway. To view a detour map, click here.

Additional lane closures for the Kapolei Interchange Project the week of July 7 include:

Closure of the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) from the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Sunday night through Friday morning, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sign installations. Motorists will be directed to the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 1B) as an alternate route. Please click here, for a map of the detour.

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Farrington Highway overpass on Monday, through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for median work.

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kualakai Parkway onramp and the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) on Friday, July 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sign work.

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Kapolei/Ewa offramp (Exit 3) and the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) on Sunday night through Thursday morning, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for sign work.

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between the Farrington Highway onramp and Waiomea Street on Wednesday night through Thursday morning from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for sign work.

The Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project is estimated to be completed by late 2019, weather permitting. Full closures will continue to be scheduled on the H-1 Freeway until the new overpass structure is finished. HDOT will notify motorists of major closures happening for the Kapolei Interchange project and updates will be posted to our HDOT website at hidot.hawaii.gov and to our social media websites, Facebook and Twitter.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closures and detour. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the full closure and will not be allowed through the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and to drive with caution on the detour routes.