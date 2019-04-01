Fugitive at center of Big Island manhunt arrested

KONA (KHON2) - After eleven days on the run, Hawaii County Police say they've captured the man considered armed and dangerous, Walter Gomes III.

Police said he was arrested Sunday in South Kona without incident.

Gomes has been wanted since March 20 after police said he shot a woman in Kona. Since then he has had several run-ins with officers as they tracked him down.

Kona patrol officers, acting on leads developed and tips from the community, located him in the Captain Cook area.

Upon contacting Gomes, he was compliant with the officer's verbal commands, and the officers were able to take him into custody without incident.

He is currently being held at the Kona Police cellblock while investigators from the Area II Criminal Investigations Division continue to compile their information stemming from the initial shooting incident, which took place near Maiau Street in Kailua-Kona. He has not been charged.

"It is because of the police-community partnership, that we were able to successfully bring this situation to a close. We continue to thank the community for their support and information," said Lt. Roylen Valera.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to call Lieutenant Roylen Valera at (808) 326-4646 ext. 230 or email at roylen.valera@hawaiicounty.gov

