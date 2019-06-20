FTC investigates YouTube’s algorithm for kids content

Web Staff

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating how Google’s YouTube handles children’s videos. 

It’s part of a probe prompted by complaints that the company improperly collected data from kids who used the service. 

From a report in The Washington Post, YouTube executives accelerated talks about how the website recommends videos to viewers. 

The report also said that YouTube is considering moving all kids content into a separate app. 

A spokesperson for Google said that the company is considering, “lots of ideas for improving YouTube.”
 

