Friends, family identify two victims from deadly crash

Friends and family we spoke tell us they lived life to the fullest and loved skydiving. The Honolulu Medical Examiner is in the process of formally notifying all families, but among the 11 victims, family and friends tell us Mike Martin and Casey Williamson were on the devastating plane crash.

Brian Jones tells us Mike Martin was his close friend, a former roommate he recalls fondly.

“He lived life on the edge, always said he wanted to go this way which was terrible to say. I was living with him that’s what we would talk about,” said Jones. “Our friend Heather Riley who died in the mountains last year, Mike, Heather, and I were all friends. It’s insane to lose two good friends in two years.”

Jones says Martin, whose family is in Florida, has been skydiving for about 3 years and did tandem skydives along with photography.

“He was trying to pursue aeronautical engineering because loved it that much,” said Jones. “Just outgoing, caring, one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. I’m forever grateful to have him in my life. I just can’t believe he’s gone.”

Family of 29-year-old Casey Williamson tells us Williamson was from Oklahoma and lived on Oahu for a year and a half. The family says he was a videographer for Oahu Parachute Center. Williamson’s goal was to reach a thousand skydives by December.

In a statement, his cousin tells us:

“Casey was one of a kind who lived life to the fullest. He was a free-spirited lover of life and people. He was a friend to all he met. His smile and love for life were contagious. Our family will not be the same without our sweet Casey.”

For Casey Williamson’s Go Fund Me page, click here.

Erica Budge says she works nearby and knew the victims at Oahu Parachute Center. She says they were a tight-knit community, shaken by this tragedy.

“It’s something that you know can happen but until it actually does, it doesn’t seem real,” said Budge. “These people lived what they did, believed in what they did, and they were happy doing exactly what they were doing. They were really happy living a dream a lot of people don’t get to live.”

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office had multiple doctors working on autopsies Saturday. Their office also reached out to families to make formal notifications. We will share more names, and memorials of their lives, after the family of each acknowledge they have been informed.