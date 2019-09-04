Free workshops on legislative advocacy scheduled on Maui, Kauai

Have you ever wondered how laws are created in our state and how you can have an influence on them? The Public Access Room (PAR) will be visiting Kauai and Maui to demystify our state’s legislative process and teach citizens how they can have a say in which bills become law.

“How-to” guides, informational handouts, and other resources will be available. Workshop times include:

Kauai Outreach Schedule

Līhu‘e

Līhu‘e Public Library; 4344 Hardy Street

Monday, September 23

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Princeville

Princeville Public Library; 4343 Emmalani Drive

Tuesday, September 24

1-2 p.m.

Hanapēpē

Hanapēpē Public Library; 4490 Kona Rd

Wednesday, September 25

1-2 p.m.

Maui Outreach Schedule

Makawao

Makawao Public Library; 1159 Makawao Avenue

Monday, September 16

6-7 p.m.

Kihei

Kihei Public Library; 35 Waimahaihai Street

Tuesday, September 17

6-7 p.m.

Kahului

Akaku Community Media Center Conference Room; 333 Dairy Rd.

Wednesday, September 18

6-7 p.m.

Lahaina

Lahaina Intermediate School Cafeteria; 871 Lahainaluna Road

Thursday, September 19

6-7 p.m.

Drop-ins are welcome! For additional information or ask about additional workshops during this annual visit, contact PAR at 808-587-0478 (toll free 274-3141, x 7-0478) or par@capitol.hawaii.gov.