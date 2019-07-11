Free Cultural Classes by CNHA

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Ka Makana Ali‘i, in collaboration with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), is excited to host the “Kauwela Series” to highlight Hawaiian culture and art, from lei making to mele to ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i.

The series will feature free cultural workshops every Tuesday in Center Court from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Kauwela (meaning “summer”) series invites the community to learn something new about Hawaii’s rich culture and art throughout the month of July.

Here are the remaining classes of the month:

Tuesday, July 16 & 30: Mele taught by Hinaleimoana Wong, community leader, teacher, kumu hula and cultural practitioner

Learn the Hawaiian perspectives that shape the mele we sing, dance and chant in honor of our ‘āina

Tuesday, July 23: ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i taught by Makalapua Casson-Fisher, program manager for the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement