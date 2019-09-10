Free child car seat checks offered at Waipio Shopping Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Across our nation, motor vehicle collisions are the number one cause of death among children ages one to 19 years.

As part of National Child Passenger Safety Week from September 15-21, ending with National Seat Check Saturday where families can have their child’s car seat inspected at the Child Safety Fair at the Waipio Shopping Center on Saturday, September 21.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with certified inspectors on hand to make sure your child safety and booster seats are properly installed.

No pre-registration is needed, with child car seat checks done on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is sponsored by Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children, DTRIC Insurance Company, Keiki Injury Prevention Coalition, Safe Kids Hawaii, Hawaii Department of Transportation, and Waipio Shopping Center.

“When properly installed and correctly used, child safety seats and booster seats save lives,” said Michele Saito, president and CEO of DTRIC Insurance. “Motor vehicle collisions are the number one cause of unintentional death among children.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, 3,070 children in 2017 died as occupants of motor vehicles during collisions.

The correct installation and use of child safety seats decrease the risk of a fatal injury by 71 percent among infants, 54 percent among toddlers and 45 percent among children ages 4 to 8.

Vehicle safety technologies first introduced in 1956, such as seat belts, airbags, and electronic stability control, are responsible for 613,501 lives saved in motor vehicle collisions from 1960 to 2012, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

Along with free child car seat checkups, other activities at the Child Safety Fair include:

• A fire truck display by the Honolulu Fire Department

• Fire safety education display by the Federal Fire Department

• Display on child water safety

For more information on the event, click here or call 983-6800.