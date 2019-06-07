Fourth of July Firework Permits

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Firework permits will be issued beginning Saturday, June 29, 2019, and ending on Thursday July 4, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Permits may be purchased at the following locations:

Phantom Fireworks Tent Hilo, Walmart Center Hilo

Phantom Fireworks Tent Kona, Kona Commons Shopping Center Parking Lot

Fire Administration Hilo, County Building, 25 Aupuni St. Monday July 1 thru Wednesday July 3 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Fire Administration Kona, West Hawai‘i Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy, Building E, 2nd floor Monday July 1 thru Wednesday July 3 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Each permit costs $25.00 and will entitle the holder to purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers. Permits will be issued to persons 18 years of age or older and are non-transferable, and non-refundable.

Permits are not required for novelties and paperless firecrackers.

Firecrackers (with a valid permit), and consumer firework are allowed to be set off during the approved hours of 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm on July 4th only.

Please be advised that it is unlawful to buy, sell, possess, or set off any Aerial Luminary Device such as Sky Lanterns and Hawai‘i Lanterns. Any person in possession of any Aerial Luminary Device, who would like to dispose of it with amnesty, can contact the Fire Department at 932-2911.

Chief Rosario reminds the public that it is illegal for anyone to:

1. Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework;

2. Throw firework from a vehicle;

3. Set off any firework:

At any time not within the time period allowed

Within 1,000 feet of any operating hospital, nursing home, home for the elderly or animal hospital

In or on any school building or property

On any highway, alley, street, sidewalk or other public way; in any park, or within 1,000 feet of a church during the periods when services are held. This includes the Hilo Bayfront and Liliuokalani Park areas.

4. It is illegal for any person to offer for sale, sell, or give any firework to minors, and for any minor to possess, sell, set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any firework, except under the immediate supervision of an adult.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department also asks everyone to do their part to prevent fires and injuries caused by firework:

1. Have a water hose connected to a water source or a fire extinguisher readily available. Wet down surrounding brush prior to setting off firework if need be.

2. Children playing with firework shall be under adult supervision at all times. Even the smallest of firework can cause serious and sometimes fatal injuries.

3. Firework should be set off in a safe area away from dry grass, buildings, vehicles, and flammable materials.

4. Dispose of used firework properly by soaking in water prior to disposal.

Once again, the Fire Department will be conducting a collection of un-used and unwanted firework following the 4th of July holiday. Anyone interested in disposing of firework should call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 932-2911 for further information regarding the pick-up and drop-off locations. Please do not drop off firework at local fire stations.

There will be public firework displays at:

Hilo Bay Barge display at 8:00 p.m.

Kona Bay Barge display at 8:00 p.m.

Queens' Marketplace in Waikoloa at 8:00 p.m.

For more information on the purchasing of firework permits, disposal of firework, or tips on the safe use of firework, please call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 932-2911.