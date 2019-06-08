FOUND: Dismembered arm in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A gruesome discovery in West Oahu overnight.

Honolulu police say a human arm was found in the Campbell Industrial area.

People who live nearby say a woman stumbled upon an arm down a deep canal around 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 6.

The woman then called the police.

Nearby businesses said they typically finish work around 4 p.m. and had no idea a human arm was found shortly after they had left work.

However, police were back on the scene Friday morning investigating and the discovery shocked some nearby workers.

One worker started her shift at 8 a.m. and noticed a police car nearby. Once she heard the news she was in disbelief.

"I was like just the arm? Where's the rest of the body?" she said.

She said other than a couple of break-ins there isn't much crime in the area.

"I know there are homeless people behind in the woods, so I'm not sure if it was a homeless person? It's really sad, it's really tragic," she said.

According to HPD's crime mapping website, there have been five crimes reported within a one-mile radius within the past month.

The nearby worker said she walked through the same area just a few days ago.

"I was walking down there with a co-worker, we were just walking, and we didn't think anything of it, and we didn't smell anything," she said.

"It's crazy to come into work thinking there's something like that happening right down the street," she said.

Honolulu Police say the case is pending investigation.

The medical examiner also cannot disclose any information on the arm at this time.