Former Maui police officer gets probation for his role in bribery scheme

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A former Maui police officer will not be going to jail for his part in a bribery scheme.

Walter Ahuna was sentenced Monday to three years probation with six months of home confinement.

Ahuna is accused of helping two other former police officers, Anthony Maldonado and Chase Keliipaakaua, in their effort to get a victim to withdraw his complaint.

The victim accused Maldonado of stealing $1,800 in cash from him during a traffic stop.

Earlier this year, Maldonado was sentenced to two years in prison while Keliipaakaua was sentenced to four months.