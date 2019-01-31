Local News

Former Kauai Police Chief flown to Queen's Medical Center due to serious injuries

Posted: Jan 31, 2019 12:11 PM HST

Updated: Jan 31, 2019 12:22 PM HST

Honolulu (KHON2) - Former Kauai County Police Chief Darryl Perry was struck by a vehicle while bicycling near the intersection of Highway 11 and Kipimana Street on the Big Island.  The incident happened on Sunday Jan. 27 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

A vehicle was executing a left turn onto Highway 11 when it struck the bicyclist, 68-year-old Perry.

Due to serious injuries Perry was later flown to Queen's Medical Center on Oahu.

