Former Kauai Police Chief flown to Queen's Medical Center due to serious injuries
Honolulu (KHON2) - Former Kauai County Police Chief Darryl Perry was struck by a vehicle while bicycling near the intersection of Highway 11 and Kipimana Street on the Big Island. The incident happened on Sunday Jan. 27 at approximately 8:30 a.m.
A vehicle was executing a left turn onto Highway 11 when it struck the bicyclist, 68-year-old Perry.
Due to serious injuries Perry was later flown to Queen's Medical Center on Oahu.