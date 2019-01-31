Former Kauai Police Chief flown to Queen's Medical Center due to serious injuries

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry is retiring effective July 31, 2018.

Honolulu (KHON2) - Former Kauai County Police Chief Darryl Perry was struck by a vehicle while bicycling near the intersection of Highway 11 and Kipimana Street on the Big Island. The incident happened on Sunday Jan. 27 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

A vehicle was executing a left turn onto Highway 11 when it struck the bicyclist, 68-year-old Perry.

Due to serious injuries Perry was later flown to Queen's Medical Center on Oahu.