Former Hawaii resident was pilot in fatal plane crash in Las Vegas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Hawaii man is fighting for his life in Las Vegas.

Thomas William Craig the 8th was the pilot in the deadly plane crash in Henderson on Saturday that killed three people, and injured two others.

According to a Go Fund Me page set up for him, Craig suffered second and third degree burns over nearly 75-percent of his body. He will have to endure multiple surgeries.

A witness who saw the plane go down went over to help.

“And as I’m running there was a gentleman that was just lit up,” said bystander Sevag Sagherian. “He was on fire, running towards me. Just saying, ‘Help! Help!’. I’m saying, ‘Stop. Stop..Just drop. Go down on the floor and roll.’ I was trying to pat out the fire.”

Officials say, the small prop-plane had mechanical issues shortly after takeoff.

Craig tried to return to Henderson Executive Airport when the plane crashed.

The FAA and NTSB are now investigating.