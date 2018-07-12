Former beauty queen sentenced for padding tips from customers

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The former beauty queen found guilty of computer fraud and fraudulent use of a credit card has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Between January and May of last year, prosecutors say Susan Shaw padded the tips of more than 100 customers at the restaurant she worked at. She was able to swipe more than $700.

The five-year punishment will be served at the same time as a 20-year sentence that was handed down in 2011.

That's when Shaw pleaded guilty to 140 counts of identity theft, credit card fraud, and money laundering.

She was out on parole when police say she committed the most recent crime.