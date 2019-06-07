HONOLULU (KHON2) - Poke is a way of life and with Foodland's 2nd Annual Poke Battle, things are about to get yummy.

The battle will be in partnership with the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is open to the public to attend and sample original poke creations from six top local chefs.

The public will be able to vote for their favorite.

Chef Brian Nagai of Foodland Chef de Cuisine will be making a garlic shoyu ahi and hamachi poke with garlic soy tapioca, puffed rice, pickled jicama, and green onion oil.

The winning chef will receive $5,000 for their favorite charity.

Nagai will be supporting Hawaii Baptist Academy.