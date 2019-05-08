Foodland Beretania to close its doors on June 23

Locally-owned Foodland supermarket will be closing its Beretania store doors this Summer, June 23.

“Closing a store we have operated for 70 years is not something we take lightly — especially because of the impact it will have on our loyal customers and dedicated employees,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO.

Foodland Beretania was the company’s fourth location.

But the repair and maintenance costs for the facility have increased, making the upkeep of the store difficult.

“Unfortunately, renovating this store to the standards our customers deserve is cost prohibitive,” said Wall.

The store currently has 73 employees with a combined tenure of 779 years.

All will be offered positions at other Foodland locations on Oahu.

“As a local, family-owned business, we are grateful to our Foodland Beretania customers — many of whom are like family to us — and thank them for faithfully shopping with us over the years. We hope that we will be able to return to Makiki with a brand-new store sometime in the near future,” said Wall.

Foodland plans to open three new Foodland Farms locations over the next 12 months at Pearl City Gateway, Ka Makana Ali‘i in Kapolei and at Kuono Marketplace in Kahala.

The decision to close Foodland Beretania was not related to the opening of these new stores.