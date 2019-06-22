Food delivery truck serving free meals to children on summer break from Waianae to Makaha

The Hawaii State Department of Education has an innovative way for school-aged children on the Waianae Coast continue to eat regular, nutritious meals during the summer break.

Staffed by volunteers from the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, the new ʻAina Pono food delivery truck is serving free meals as part of the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program.

“With the help of our ʻAina Pono food truck, we’re able to expand our school food services beyond the cafeteria this summer,” said Albert Scales, School Food Program Administrator. “We are looking at ways to bring healthy and nutritious meals to our keiki in the community, especially in at-risk areas where there is a significant need for these services.”

Children ages 18 and younger can receive a free meal at 71 Hawaii public schools that are participating in this year’s SSO program, which runs throughout July, and from the ‘Aina Pono food truck at these locations and times on weekdays (except on the July 4 Independence Day holiday).

10-10:15 a.m.: Hale Wai Vista near Waianae Mall’s City Mill

10:45-11:15 a.m.: Pokai Bay

11-11:15 a.m.: Ohana Ola near Kahumana Organic Farm

11:30-12:05 p.m.: Ulu Wehi near Kamaile Academy

12:30-1 p.m.: Makaha Beach

“We found that many of our students with no transportation options during the day just wouldn’t make the walk to school for summer meals, so the meal deliveries fill a definite need,” said Principal Ray Pikelny, Waianae Elementary. “The delivery route includes locations from Waianae to Makaha that are frequented by many school-aged children, so they’ll still be able to get nutritious meals during the summer break. We want to thank the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center and all of our program partners for their support.”

The delivered meals are cooked and prepared at Waianae High School and are the same as those being served in school cafeterias.

Parents are encouraged to call their child’s school directly for specific for meal service times.