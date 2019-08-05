Flossie approaches the state as it weakens, diminished on Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Thunderstorms and heavy rain that developed over portions of Kauai this evening has diminished.

The potential for moderate to heavy showers may linger over the island through the overnight hours.

Elsewhere wet weather remains in the forecast for all the Hawaiian Islands from Monday into Wednesday as Flossie’s passing will spread rain showers to all islands.

The main threats with Flossie are from high surf, periods of heavy rain, and thunderstorm.

Instability caused by an upper level trough just northwest of the state will keep the airmass a bit unstable allowing for local thunderstorm activity.

A trade wind weather pattern is forecast to make a return from late Wednesday into next weekend.