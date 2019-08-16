Florence Puana forgives her granddaughter Katherine Kealoha but the pain still lingers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Florence Puana says she has forgiven her granddaughter Katherine Kealoha but the pain she caused the entire family still lingers.

Puana sat down with KHON2’s Manolo Morales late this afternoon and she shared her thoughts on the trial that found Kealoha and her husband, former police chief Louis Kealoha, guilty of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

They framed Gerard Puana for mailbox theft to discredit him after he and Florence Puana accused her of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The money came from a reverse mortgage of Florence Puana’s home, which she was forced to sell.

“It was because my husband worked very hard he worked very hard to build the house for us with no money,” said Florence Puana. “I feel right now she’s suffering, and I feel sorry for her. I feel sorry for everyone who did not hear what I said.”

Puana will be 100 years old next week.

