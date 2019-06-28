HONOLULU (KHON2)

Flood Advisory issued for Kaua’i and Ni’ihau until 11:45 pm tonight.

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for those same islands until Friday at 6:00 pm.

High Surf Advisory in effect for portions of the state until Sunday at 6:00 pm.

A low pressure system west of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce unsettled weather conditions across Kaua’i and Ni’ihau tonight and tomorrow.

Elsewhere east to southeast winds will produce some showers focused mainly over windward mountain areas.

The low will slowly drift westward away from the islands over the weekend with drier air moving into the islands from the east.

Lower humidity with more normal trade wind weather will return from Saturday through Wednesday.