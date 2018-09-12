Flash flooding warning issued in Molokai as Olivia nears

(KHON2) - Click here to view the most recent Tropical Storm Olivia update

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Molokai Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Olivia nears.

The warning will remain in effect until 6:15 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or will develop quickly.

The warning may be extended if flash flooding persists.

The NWS says at 3:16 a.m. a stream gauge on Kaunakakai Gulch shows a rapid water level rise that will likely overflow the channel and flood Mauna Loa Highway just west of Kaunakakai town.

Persistent rain has been falling upslope of this area as moisture from Tropical Storm Olivia impacts the island. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Hoolehua, Maunaloa, Kualapuu, Kalaupapa National Park, Ualapue, Halawa Valley, Kepuhi, Kaunakakai, Pukoo, Kamalo and Kawela.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising waters in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t down.