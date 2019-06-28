Flash Flood Watch extended again for Kaua’i

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Flash Flood Watch extended for Ni’ihau and Kaua’i until Friday evening at 6:00 pm.

Small Craft Advisory in effect for the east end of state until Sunday at 6:00 pm.

Low pressure west of the state will maintain wet and unsettled weather over Kaua’i into Friday.

Across the rest of the island chain, east to southeast winds will produce showers across windward slopes, as well as a few afternoon showers over leeward terrain.

As the area of low pressure weakens late Friday, drier conditions will gradually move in from the east, and a less humid and more seasonable trade wind weather pattern will prevail from Saturday into early next week.