Flash Flood Watch cancelled for O’ahu, extended for Kaua’i

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Flash Flood Watch has been discontinued for the island of O’ahu, but has been extended for the islands of Ni’ihau and Kaua’i until Thursday evening.

Low pressure northwest of the islands will maintain a unsettled weather pattern over Kaua’i through at least Thursday, while a mainly southeast wind flow will bring a few showers into the windward and mountain areas of the remaining islands.

As the low moves away late Thursday and Friday, drier conditions will move in from the east, and a somewhat less humid, more seasonable trade wind weather pattern should prevail by the weekend.